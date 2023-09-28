Novaterra is delighted to announce the launch of 'Indigo,' a new built-up residential project of 63 contemporary apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, nestled in the heart of Beau Plan (https://BeauPlan.mu/) Smart City. ‘In partnership with renowned real estate agency Harcourts, we will unveil 'Indigo' to South African residents and investors during an exclusive roadshow beginning on October 2nd in Johannesburg, followed by Durban and Cape Town.’’ explains Joel Couve, Head of Sales and Marketing at Novaterra. Indigo offers contemporary living spaces in a secure, harmonious environment with immediate access to a range of practical amenities, exemplifying Novaterra's commitment to elevating modern urban lifestyles.

Set in the sunny northern region of Mauritius and just minutes away from the beach, these apartments represent an attractive investment opportunity. Conveniently located near a plethora of essential services, including the Mahogany Shopping Promenade, with its scenic lake, boutiques, supermarket and restaurants, the offices of The Strand, Greencoast International School for English-speaking students, the residential park of the city, the sports zone of Mon Rocher with its stables, and a padel tennis centre, among other facilities, this real estate project will be as appealing to investors as well as potential tenants.

Key investment highlights:

High Rental Potential: Indigo's prime location and contemporary appeal make it highly attractive to renters, ensuring a steady income stream for investors.

Guaranteed Capital Appreciation: As the smart city of Beau Plan continues to grow and thrive, property values are poised for significant appreciation over time.

Attractive Rental Yield: The combination of high demand and strong rental rates in the region ensures that investors can enjoy a good rental yield.

A Hassle-free Investment: Starting from the development of the project to finding the best potential tenants for your unit, without forgetting property management services, Novaterra accompanies you throughout your investment journey

Ranked 1st in Africa in the Democracy Index 2020 in terms of political stability, it is also the perfect setting for young couples, families, and seniors in search of a secure and tranquil pied-à-terre on the island of Mauritius. The optional deco-pack is also proposed to simplify your installation. This deco-pack provides investors and foreigners with a turnkey solution and ensures a high-quality layout designed around space optimization.

Roadshow Dates:

Harcourts along with Novaterra will be presenting Indigo at:

The Radisson Blu Gautrain Station in Sandton between 09h30 and 15h00 on 2 October 2023.

The Radisson Blu Umhlanga, Durban between 09h30 and 15h00 on 4 October 2023.

The Radisson Blu Waterfront Cape Town between 09h30 and 15h00 on 6 October 2023.

If you would like to attend, reserve your spot here: https://HarcourtsMauritius.com/

For more information and inquiries, please visit our website at https://apo-opa.info/3EU59DB or contact us on jmerle@novaterra.mu

Press Contact:

Emeric Vigier de Latour

Email: evdlatour@novaterra.mu

Phone: +230 54745954

About Beau Plan:

Beau Plan has been thriving during the past 6 years, with more than 20 projects developed, offering a dynamic living environment. It's just a 10-minute drive to the northern coastlines and the island's centre as well as a 15- mins drive to Port Louis, the capital. Beau Plan offers a secure quality of living and embodies modernity and ease, making it the perfect destination with endless opportunities for foreign investors.