Shri Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, will pay a visit to Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya from April 7-12, 2024. He will be accompanied by AS(E&SA), Shri Puneet R. Kundal.

2. In Rwanda, Secretary (ER) will represent the Government of India, in the event marking the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide (Kwibuka 30) on 7th April 2024. During the visit, he is also expected to hold meetings with Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Rwanda.

3. ​Secretary (ER) will thereafter travel to Uganda from 08-09 April 2024, leading a 35 member multi sectoral business delegation that aims to increase trade and commercial ties between the two countries. He will also meet with Ministers and officials of the Ugandan Government besides chairing a business session comprising captains of Indian and Ugandan industry. He is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Uganda.

4. ​Secretary (ER) will then travel to Kenya heading a large delegation comprising officials from Ministry of Agriculture, Indian agricultural companies and business chambers from 10-12 April 2024. This visit will be in fulfilment of the decision taken in the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President of Kenya, during his visit to India in December 2023. The delegation will interalia explore the possibility of agricultural farming in Kenya. Secretary (ER) will also be chairing a business session comprising Indian and Kenyan companies besides having meetings with Ministers and officials of the Government of Kenya. He will also be meeting with members of the Indian community in Kenya.

5.​ The visit by Secretary (ER) is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to further strengthen its ties of friendship with Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya and to maintain the momentum of high level contacts between India and countries in Africa, post the entry of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G-20 during the Indian Presidency.