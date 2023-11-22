Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, paid an official visit to the United Republic of Tanzania from November 20-21, 2023.

During his visit, MoS called on the President of Zanzibar, H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. MoS conveyed his appreciation to the President for his continued support in strengthening bilateral relations and for his invaluable patronage towards IIT Madras Zanzibar campus. President Dr. Mwinyi appreciated the Development Partnership with India highlighting Water Projects in Zanzibar and establishment of 1st offshore campus of IITs in Zanzibar. He expressed his commitment to further strengthening cooperation with India including in the areas of Trade and Investment.

MoS visited IIT Madras Zanzibar campus with Minister of Education&Vocational Training of Zanzibar H.E. Lela Muhamed Mussa and interacted with students and faculty. He also visited the site allocated by Government of Zanzibar for upcoming permanent campus of IIT Madras Zanzibar.

During meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation H.E. Amb Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, MoS discussed various areas of bilateral interest including development partnership, trade and investment. Deputy Minister Mbarouk thanked India for successful state visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in October 2023 and elevation of bilateral relationship to the level of Strategic Partners.

MoS and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Amb Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk inaugurated India-Tanzania Business Round Table in Dar es Salaam. MoS highlighted the limitless opportunities and conducive investment climate in India. He appreciated the expanding trade and investment relations between the two countries. A 30-member CII delegation and a large delegation of Tanzanian business persons attended the event.

At Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam, MoS paid his respects to Swami Vivekananda. He interacted with the Tanzanian alumni of Indian Institutes and students of Cultural Centre.

MoS joined Sikh community in offering prayers at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Dar es Salaam.

MoS visited Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar es Salaam and paid tributes to Indian soldiers, who sacrificed their lives during World War I.

MoS addressed Indian community in an event organized at High Commission. He appreciated their contribution to building strong ties between India and Tanzania, their contribution to nation building in Tanzania and encouraged them to play a greater role in India’s growth story.

The visit reinforced the strong relationship between India and Tanzania while giving a fresh impetus to joint endeavours and commitments towards building a successful India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership.