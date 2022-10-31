Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mogadishu on 29 October 2022 that have claimed many innocent lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the twin blasts.

This attack again reminds the international community to stand united and resolute in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as it remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.