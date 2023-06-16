Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June 2023.

At the invitation of H.E Mr. Joseph Biden, President of USA and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Prime Minister will pay an Official State Visit to USA. The visit will commence in New York, where Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.

At the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mr. Charles Schumer, Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress on June 22.

On June 23, Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by H.E. Ms. Kamala Harris, Vice President and Mr. Antony Bilnken, Secretary of State.

In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

Prime Minister will subsequently travel to Cairo to pay a State Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 24-25 June 2023. The visit is at invitation of H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to the Prime Minister in January 2023 when he graced our Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest’. This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with President Sisi, Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian Government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. During the State Visit of President Sisi in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.