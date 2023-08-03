Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency, Mr. Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

The two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the context of the thirtieth anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations being celebrated in 2023.

President Ramaphosa invited PM for the BRICS Summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, 2023 and briefed him on the preparations for the same. PM accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the Summit.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said that he looked forward to visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.