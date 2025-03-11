Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today called on H.E. Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, at the State House.

2. The two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. In this context, they recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages. Prime Minister noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time. In a special gesture Prime Minister handed over OCI cards to President Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool. Prime Minister also visited the Ayurveda Garden in the State House, established in collaboration with the Government of India. Prime Minister noted that Mauritius is an important partner for India in advancing the benefits of traditional medicine including Ayurveda.

3. After the talks, President Gokhool hosted a State lunch in honour of Prime Minister.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.