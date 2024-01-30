Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, congratulated Mr. Azali Assoumani on being re-elected as the President of Comoros today.

He further said that he looks forward to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and ‘Vision Sagar.’

The Prime Minister posted on X: "Heartiest congratulations Azali Assoumani on your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and ‘Vision Sagar.’"

