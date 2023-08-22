Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived at Johannesburg in the afternoon of 22 August 2023.

Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by H.E. Mr. Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa at the airport. A ceremonial welcome was also accorded to Prime Minister Modi.

