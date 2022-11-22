Both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science&technology, innovation, research&development, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and sustainable development. India and Gabon have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, which are based on shared democratic values and vision. Our bilateral relationship has further strengthened in the past few years with opening of the Gabonese Mission in New Delhi and exchange of high level visits. In May 2022, Hon’ble Vice President of India paid the first ever high level bilateral visit from India to Gabon. In October 2022, H.E. Michael Mousa Adamo, the Gabonese Foreign Minister, visited India to participate in the Special Meeting of UN Counter Terrorism Committee. The bilateral trade between India and Gabon is growing at a healthy rate and has touched US$ 1.12 billion in 2021-22 from US$ 440 million in 2017-18 with India now being the 2nd largest destination for Gabonese exports. Over 50 Indian companies have set up manufacturing units in the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ). Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations in Libreville, Gabon at a mutually convenient date.

India and Gabon held the first Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on 22 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Joint Secretary (Central&West Africa Division), Ministry of External Affairs. The Gabonese side was led by H.E. Mr. Guy Gerard Nkolo, Ambassador, Director General of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Gabon.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.