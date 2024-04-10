The First Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was held on 10 April 2024 in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central&West Africa Division), Ministry of External Affairs and the DRC side was led by Mr. Wabenga Kaleo Theo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Francophonie.

Both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, mining, agriculture, development partnership, defence, science&technology, digital public infrastructure, green energy, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora.

India and DRC have traditionally enjoyed warm and cordial relations. The bilateral trade between India and DRC is growing at a healthy rate and has increased from US$ 321 million in 2018-19 to US$ 845 million in 2022-23. Both sides are keen to explore new avenues of cooperation.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations in Kinshasa (DRC) at a mutually convenient date.