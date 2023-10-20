The completion and handover of a new and significantly bigger assembly hall means that members of Jonglei State’s parliament no longer have to involuntarily rub shoulders with each other.

The construction of the new premises, dimensioned to accommodate the larger number of politicians stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement, was funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and implemented by the national non-governmental organization Impact Action.

“I would like to thank UNMISS for this spacious building because it will make it possible to organizer larger-scale events,” said Amer Ateny Alier, Speaker of Jonglei’s Transitional Legislative Assembly. “I urge all institutions to make the most of it and work hard for peace and development.”

While the old assembly hall was built as recently as 2010, it was designed to fulfill the needs of the 40 members of parliament at that time and hence unable to house the more than 100 lawmakers that have been serving at any given time since the signing of the 2018 peace deal.

“This building provides a conducive environment for political deliberations by the people’s representatives and offer additional space for other activities and institutions as well, like the secretariat,” said Gilbert Nantsa, Officer-in-Charge of the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Bor.

At a cost of approximately $50,000 (and an expected lifespan of 50 years), the funding of the new assembly hall is part of the UNMISS Quick Impact Project programme, which finances local low-cost initiatives like new classrooms, police posts, court rooms, health clinics and other pieces of crucial infrastructure.