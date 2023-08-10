NOVACOM Summits (https://NOVACOMSummits.com) is proud to announce its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, an exclusive networking and business opportunity for Africa's telecommunications leaders. This prestigious event is set to take place at the esteemed Le Franschhoek Hotel&Spa in Cape Town, South Africa, from 5th to 7th September.

The summit intends to foster strategic relationships among executive decision-makers from leading African telecommunications companies and solution providers. This event will be held in a five-star, world-class setting in the Cape Winelands.

The digital transformation journey in Africa has gained immense momentum and presents a remarkable setting to connect people, representing a US$100 billion opportunity for the continent. NOVACOM Summits, with its extensive experience and customer base in the industry, has recognised the potential and value in this transformation and has taken the initiative to create a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive this crucial change.

We are delighted to announce Juliet Ehimuan as the Summit's keynote speaker. Renowned for her impactful contributions during her 12-year tenure as the Director of Google West Africa, Juliet played a pivotal role in introducing Google products, such as Google Maps and YouTube, to the region, revolutionising digital access. Additionally, she was instrumental in the success of the Equiano subsea fibre capacity cable project along the West Coast of Africa, a landmark digital infrastructure endeavour.

With her extensive experience and influence in the African telecom landscape, Juliet is now actively involved in guiding enterprises and telcos on their digital transformation journeys, perfectly aligning with NOVACOM’s vision and purpose.

South African born and raised, Founder of NOVACOM Summits, Ryan Anderson says: "We are thrilled to host the inaugural African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, bringing together the brightest minds and visionaries in the telecom industry. This gathering’s core ambition is to facilitate digital transformation in Africa through the unique opportunity to connect the continent’s leading telcos with innovative solutions providers, so we can connect the next 1 billion people. We are honoured to have Juliet Ehimuan as our keynote speaker, who embodies the spirit of innovation and progress that drives our industry forward.”

NOVACOM Summits will host a range of activities during the event, including pre-qualified one-on-one business meetings, in-person networking opportunities, and peer-led round table discussions. Thought-provoking workshops covering a variety of topics, from Building resilience during a power crisis and to how to monetise 5G, to raising cell towers in space, will enrich the debate around the continent’s most ambitious industry projects. Our goal is to foster meaningful connections and collaborations among attendees while connecting the course for the telecom industry's future in Africa.

To request an invite to join us at the Le Franschhoek Hotel&Spa in Cape Town for a transformative experience that will shape the future of connection in Africa, please email invite@novacomsummits.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Cheryl Naidu

Cheryl.naidu@apo-opa.com

Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3YwzCk0

About NOVA SUMMITS Limited:

NOVA SUMMITS LIMITED is the organiser of the NOVACOM Africa - Digital Transformation Strategy Summit series. These exclusive invite-only telecom specific events for Sub-Saharan industry leaders bring together executive level decision makers, business leaders and policy makers with industry solution providers in first class luxury settings. Our belief is that connection is paramount to the digital transformation journey, and these summits provide a collaborative platform to accelerate this process. For more information on NOVA SUMMITS Limited and the FUTURE OF CONNECTION visit: https://NOVACOMSummits.com