In his capacity as Chairman of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CMCN), the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, visited Yaoundé, Cameroon, on September 29 and 30.

The purpose of the visit was to take stock of CMCN's activities, and to renew the UN's support for the two countries in their joint efforts to complete border demarcation, strengthen cross-border cooperation and launch development projects for the populations affected by the demarcation work.

During his visit, CMCN Chairman Simão was granted an audience with the Prime Minister, Head of Government, H.E. Mr. Joseph Dion Ngute. He also held talks with Minister Michel Zoah, head of Cameroon's delegation to the CMCN, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations, in charge of relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. He also met with the UN country team.

During his meetings, the national authorities reaffirmed their full commitment to the conclusion of the demarcation process.

Mr. Simão praised the commitment of the Cameroonian authorities in coordination with their Nigerian partners, which demonstrates the attachment of the two brotherly peoples to the peaceful resolution of their border dispute."The efforts made, and the progress achieved by the CMCN are exemplary. I congratulate both delegations and encourage them to redouble their efforts to complete the demarcation process, and to strengthen confidence, peace and development among the cross-border populations," he declared.

While reiterating the UN's support for the efforts of both countries, Mr. Simão also stressed the need to do everything possible to assess the needs of the populations affected by the demarcation work, in order to provide effective assistance to improve their living conditions.

Created in November 2001 by the UN Secretary-General at the request of Presidents Paul Biya of Cameroon and Olusegun Obasango of Nigeria, the CMCN's mandate is to facilitate implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of October 10, 2002, on the border dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria.