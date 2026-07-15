The search is on for “Unstoppable Africans”. The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) (www.GABI.UNGlobalImpact.org) has opened nominations for a new community-led campaign to recognize and celebrate entrepreneurs, business leaders and changemakers whose ideas, leadership and actions are driving Africa's economic transformation.

This global call to action leads into Unstoppable Africa 2026, GABI’s flagship event in New York from 20–21 September, co-convened by the United Nations and African Union and organized by the UN Global Compact.

Building on the momentum of the four previous Unstoppable Africa convenings, the campaign aims to recognize the business people whose work reflects the innovation, resilience and leadership driving Africa's growth today. An Unstoppable African is someone whose vision, courage, or actions are rewriting what is possible in their community, industry, country or continent. GABI is calling on people everywhere to propose business leaders who are driving meaningful change and influencing Africa’s present and future.

The campaign will spotlight changemakers across five areas: Energy, Digital Transformation, Trade, Creative Industries and Sports. The Energy category honours leaders driving Africa’s move to sustainable, reliable and affordable energy solutions. Digital Transformation celebrates those advancing Africa's digital economy through technology, innovation and digital infrastructure. Trade recognises individuals creating economic opportunity, strengthening regional trade and helping African businesses grow. The Creative Industries celebrates those building sustainable businesses across film, music, fashion, art and design while strengthening Africa's creative economy. Sports recognises athletes, investors, administrators and innovators using sports to create jobs, grow industries and unlock economic opportunity across the continent.

Through #UnstoppableAfricans, GABI is creating a global platform to amplify the people whose leadership and ideas are helping shape Africa's future but whose stories are not always widely recognised.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, highlighted the spirit of the initiative: "With 12 of the world's 20 fastest-growing economies in Africa, the continent's contribution to business, trade and investment continues to grow. Every day, African entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders are shaping industries, driving markets and strengthening economies. Through the Unstoppable Africans campaign, we want to recognize these changemakers, celebrate their achievements and provide a global platform to share their stories. We encourage people across Africa and around the world to nominate the individuals whose work deserves to be seen and recognized."

How to Nominate

Opening date: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Closing date: September 9, 2026

September 9, 2026 Who can nominate: Anyone may nominate themselves or someone else whose ideas, leadership or work are driving business, investment, innovation or economic opportunity across one or more of the campaign's five focus areas.

Anyone may nominate themselves or someone else whose ideas, leadership or work are driving business, investment, innovation or economic opportunity across one or more of the campaign's five focus areas. Complete the nomination form here: Nominate your Unstoppable African (https://apo-opa.co/4bM3CAj)

Following the close of nominations, GABI will identify five changemakers, one from each focus area, to be featured in the #UnstoppableAfricans storytelling series ahead of Unstoppable Africa 2026. Their stories will be shared with a global audience of business leaders, investors, policymakers and partners, showcasing the people helping shape Africa's future. Under the theme: ‘Powering Business, Scaling Economies, Shaping the Future’, Unstoppable Africa, GABI’s flagship event, will take place at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Sunday and Monday September 20-21.

For a chance to attend the Unstoppable Africa 2026 event in person in September, please register here: https://events.unglobalcompact.org/unstoppableafrica26/rta (https://apo-opa.co/4gFdQ8Z).

Follow the latest developments at www.GABI.UNGlobalImpact.org and (136) Unstoppable Africa — YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4wBAeF4)

Media Enquiries:

Ekene Nwakonobi

Ekene.Nwakonobi@apo-opa.com

Tel: +(234) 90 2130 8781

Journalists wishing to cover Unstoppable Africa 2026 can apply for media accreditation here - https://apo-opa.com/unstoppable-africa-2026/