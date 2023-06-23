Continuing his tour of the sub-region, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, yesterday concluded a visit to Burkina Faso.

The visit was part of his familiarization tour with the authorities of the countries in the sub-region, following his appointment as Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.

In Ouagadougou, Mr. Simão was received in audience by the President of the Transition, Ibrahim Traoré, and the Prime Minister, Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela. He also held a working session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivia Rouamba, and members of the government.

The Special Representative discussed a range of issues relating to peace, security and development in Burkina Faso and the sub-region.

To all his interlocutors, Mr. Simão expressed his great satisfaction at the readiness of the authorities to work with the United Nations and the various partners to consolidate peace, democracy and development.

The Special Representative reaffirmed the continued commitment of the United Nations, in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to support the efforts of the Burkinabe people in their quest for stability, peace and development.

The Special Representative also exchanged views with the diplomatic community and the UN country team. He congratulated the agencies on the work they had accomplished in the service of peace and development in Burkina Faso.