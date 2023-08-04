The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão has completed a two-day visit to Mali. This visit was part of his regional familiarization tour, following his appointment as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.
With Mr. El-Ghassim Wane, Special Representative for Mali and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Mr. Simão met with the Prime Minister of Mali, Choguel Maïga, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop and the Minister of National Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, Colonel Major Ismaël Wague.
They discussed various issues including the continuation of the partnership with the United Nations after the departure of MINUSMA. The Special Representative stressed the need to make all efforts to restore constitutional order and enhance cooperation towards development, peace and stability in Mali.