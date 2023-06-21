The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, yesterday completed a one-day visit to Côte d'Ivoire.

The visit was part of his familiarization tour with the authorities of countries in the sub-region, following his appointment as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.

During his visit, Special Representative Simão was received in audience by His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, with whom he exchanged views on various subjects concerning security, stability and development in Côte d'Ivoire and the sub-region. The Special Representative also met with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Daouda Diabaté.

The Special Representative reiterated the United Nations' support for the Government and people of Côte d'Ivoire in their efforts to preserve stability, and consolidate peace and democracy in the country, while commending the important role played by Côte d'Ivoire in safeguarding peace and security in the region.

The Special Representative Simão also met with the UN Country Team and the Diplomatic Corps.