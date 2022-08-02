Listen to the soundbite

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) a pioneer of innovative imaging products, Pro Series Gaming, and NRG Radio, have collaborated on the PSG Fatalis Mortal Kombat tournament. The qualifying round of Pro Series Gaming’s (PSG) Africa Mortal Kombat Tournament took place on July 9th, 2022, at NRG Studios in Nairobi, Kenya.

This year’s tournament, which is sponsored by Canon brings the best pro-gamers in Africa together to determine who the best Fighting Game eSports athlete is, in a one-on-one tournament. The grand finale event, including LAN Party, the Fatalis Finals, and a Cosplay competition, occurred on 30th July where the victor claimed the title of PSG Fatalis Champion, and took home an attractive pool of prizes, courtesy of Canon.

Access the script and audio: https://we.tl/t-D58ywwalV0

Read the full press release for more details: https://bit.ly/3vAPhlf

For further information on Canon North Africa, please visit: https://www.Canon-CNA.com/