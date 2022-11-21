The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022) (https://www.CANEX.Africa), taking place from 25 – 27 November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, will feature international superstar Idris Elba. The actor is scheduled for the “When giants speak” Fireside Chat on Saturday 26 November, among other activities.

Idris Elba will bring his wealth of experience and insights into the global film industry as part of the CANEX WKND programme, which includes panel discussions, Fireside Chats, Masterclasses and Live performances. With roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, Elba represents the astounding success of people of African descent within the global entertainment industry. He joins a list of over 100 top speakers from Africa and the diaspora, representing a range of creative sectors, who have confirmed their participation in Africa's most sought-after gathering of creatives.

Elba is an award winning actor, musician, filmmaker and philanthropist, well-known for roles such as Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, and DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor.

Organised by African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, CANEX WKND is a major milestone in the Bank's implementation of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries. Afreximbank has identified the African diaspora as an essential component of the CANEX programme.

CANEX WKND will also feature some of Africa and the diaspora’s top creative names, experts, brands, and thought leaders that will include:

Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria)

Didier Drogba, Retired Professional Footballer (Côte d'Ivoire)

A lex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria)

Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo)

Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana)

Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist&Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire)

Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal) and

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author (Nigeria), amongst others.

Sessions are open to all registered CANEX WKND delegates along with all Masterclasses that commence on Thursday 24 November. For more information and to register for free go to www.CANEX.Africa.

Multimedia Content:

Download CANEX 2022 Institutional Videos

Spot TV 30" https://bit.ly/3XevO6d

Welcome Video by Pathé’O https://bit.ly/3GE7W6d

Annoncement Video Yemi Alade https://bit.ly/3UUXY4B

Annoncement Video Jospeh Dahouet-Boigny https://bit.ly/3tKM9C7

Download CANEX 2022 promotional material https://bit.ly/3XlRL31

Media Contact and Press Relations:

M. Amadou Labba Sall

W: +20 120 532 0254

Email: asall@afreximbank.com

M. Toussaint Alain

W : +225 07 89 13 12 97

Email : toussaint.alain@aol.com

Social Media:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3tO1RfS

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hPHnQS

Instagram: http://bit.ly/3UXxsHi

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3UHjKZs

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3UYuZfN