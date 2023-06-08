297 children have been safely relocated from Mygoma orphanage in Khartoum, Sudan to a transit centre in a safer location in the country.

“The safe movement of these incredibly vulnerable children to a place of safety offers a ray of light in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Sudan,” said Mandeep O’Brien, UNICEF Representative in Sudan. “Many millions of children remain at risk across Sudan, threatened by the fighting, displacement and the subsequent impact of on the provision of lifesaving services-their lives and their futures are being endangered by this conflict every day.”

The children are under the care of the ministries of Social Welfare and Health, with UNICEF supporting the children’s medical care, feeding, psychosocial stimulation, play and educational activities, and supporting carers for the relocated children.

UNICEF has provided support to rehabilitate and prepare the transit centre where children have been relocated and is working with the relevant authorities in identifying foster families for the children.

Across Sudan, over 13.6 million children are in urgent need of lifesaving humanitarian support, the highest number ever recorded in the country. The impact of ongoing violence continues to threaten the lives and futures of families and children, leaving basic services cut off and many health facilities closed, damaged, or destroyed.

UNICEF is calling for US$838 million to address the crisis, an increase of US$253 million since the current conflict began in April 2023.