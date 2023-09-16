The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


On the margins of the ongoing G77/China Summit taking place in Havana, Cuba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Gen. Jeje Odong held talks with H.E. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba.

They exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and other topical issues of mutual interest. The two sides signed MoUs on Regular Diplomatic Consultations and in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.