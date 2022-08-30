Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi of the Republic of Djibouti is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Energy&Natural Resources is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town to ensure he continues to support regionally. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re so pleased to have Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi attend Africa Oil Week. The Djiboutian Government’s aim to become the first African country to use 100% renewable energy consumption shows a dedication to the future of energy transition whilst continuing to safeguard the country’s energy security,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Mr. Guedi has acknowledged that a national economic model cannot be successful without the participation of all cities and regions, and so he has worked to ensure collaboration between all levels of government, as well as consulting with businesses and the general population about their energy needs.

“We support Djibouti’s investment in renewables whilst they also follow measures to stay energy-secure in the near-term. Located in a highly strategic location in the Horn of Africa, it is clear Minister Ali Guedi plays an important role in the regional energy debate. We welcome Hon Minister and look forward to understanding his vision for national energy security, upstream development and how Djibouti will continue to play a significant role in the future of the region’s energy market,” Sinclair added.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (www.Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.