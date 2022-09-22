Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Rufin Benam Beltoungou is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Mines&Geology for the Central African Republic is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re honoured to host Hon. Rufin Benam Beltoungou at Africa Oil Week. His ability to position the region into the future of energy utilisation will be highly sought after this year,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Rufin Benam-Beltoungou is a key Minister in République centrafricaine. His duty is to oversee Mines&Geology. Central African Republic is in the midst of a transformational process. The local government facilitates access to natural resources such as gold, diamonds, lithium, uranium and oil. Country leaders have a mission to position République centrafricaine in to the future.

The country has received approval for a $35 million development fund from the World Bank for crypto in the public sector. According to World Bank representatives, this grant does not stop at the interest of their latest Bitcoin project. This will allow République centrafricaine to modernize and expand their developing country.

République centrafricaine has started the process of modernizing its energy sources for its constituents and enterprises alike. On September 8th Central African countries signed a deal to create a regional oil and gas pipeline network, and hub infrastructures which backers say will strengthen energy supply and reduce dependence on imports of refined products.

The project aims to construct three multinational oil and gas pipeline systems linking 11 countries by 2030. According to the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of OPEC member Equatorial Guinea, the project was crucial to tackle energy poverty in the region.

Hon. Rufin Benam Beltoungou of République Centrafricaine joins the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Djibouti’s Minister of Energy&Natural Resources, and over 30 other key Ministers for the leading oil industry event (https://bit.ly/3dxoGzF).

“Mr. Beltoungou’s attendance is a valued addition to Africa Oil Week - we are looking forward to it,” added Sinclair.

