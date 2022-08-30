Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Republic of Ghana is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Ghanaian Minister of Energy is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town to ensure he continues to support regionally. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re so pleased to have Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh attend Africa Oil Week. Ghana has made notable advancements to its energy sector and it continues to improve gas production as a transition resource,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“We support Mr. Prempeh’s efforts to expand Ghana’s energy sector while putting a spotlight on the cooperation needed regionally to be successful,” Sinclair added.

