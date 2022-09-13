Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Aissatou Sophie Gladima of the Republic of Senegal is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Petroleum&Energy for the Republic of Senegal is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re very pleased to have the Hon. Aissatou Sophie Gladima attend Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week. Her Excellency has served as Minister of Petroleum&Energy for the Republic of Senegal since 2020 and has held other high-ranking positions in the Senegalese administration, including positions in the Ministry of Mines and Geology and in the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies. Her Excellency has a PhD in Hydrogeology and a Master of Science in Geology and Geophysics and is a former university professor.

President Macky Sall said that Sengal has seen more and more international support for developing gas resources in Africa as part of Africa’s energy transition. At a conference sponsored by the World Bank last summer, Sall said, “We need to salute the positive evolution of partner countries and institutions on the financing of gas projects. We are starting to come to our senses on this question.” Recently there has been progress on the proposed Yakaar-Teranga gas project offshore Senegal – two discoveries holding about 20 trillion cubic feet of gas are being arranged for development in the country to generate much-needed electricity.

