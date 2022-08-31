Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Hon. Abdesselam Ould Mohamed Saleh of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Petroleum, Mines&Energy for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re very pleased to have the Hon. Abdesselam Ould Mohamed Saleh attend Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“We’re excited for BP’s planned 10 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas project in offshore Mauritania. We’re glad to see a signed production sharing contract and see this as a major step forward,” Sinclair added.

Stakeholder Kosmos Energy will also be in attendance at AOW – seeing all major players of this deal attending Africa Oil Week.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (www.Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media Contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.