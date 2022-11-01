HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences to the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Yoon Seok-Youl, following the Halloween stampede in Seoul that left many dead and injured.
In this message, the Sovereign says He learned with deep sorrow the news of the Halloween stampede, which caused many deaths and injuries.
"On this sad occasion, I send you, the grieving families and the Korean people my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery," HM the King says.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.