His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, held talks on February 15, 2023 at the Presidential Palace in Libreville with His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon.

This meeting, which was subsequently extended to Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Ms. Yolande Nyonda, Minister Delegate at the Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Jean-Yves Teale, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Gabon, was an opportunity to highlight the importance of the deep, rich and solidly rooted relations between Morocco and Gabon, as well as the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples.

During their meeting, His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, and the President of Gabon reviewed the state of the bilateral partnership in all fields.

Then, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Gabon, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, handed over a donation of 2,000 tonnes of fertilizers.

This act of solidarity is part of the Kingdom of Morocco's concern for Gabonese farmers, particularly in the current context marked by the world food crisis and difficulties in the supply of fertilizers.

In accordance with the instructions of His Majesty the King, this operation will be followed by a structural action aimed at ensuring that farmers in this fraternal country have access to quality fertilizers that are affordable and specifically adapted to the needs of soils and crops in the region.