His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Hichilema His warmest congratulations, as well as His wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Zambian people.
"Given the fraternal African bonds and mutual esteem between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Zambia, I very much look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our relations and make sure our bilateral cooperation fulfills the expectations of citizens in the two sister nations. This should also help us promote active solidarity on our African continent," HM the King points out.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.