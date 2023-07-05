His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, on the occasion of the celebration of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to President Biden and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the American people.

HM the King also takes this auspicious opportunity to express to President Biden His great satisfaction at the steady developing relations rooted in friendship and cooperation between the two nations, stressing that "Our ties, which are steeped in history and supported by a strong, multidimensional strategic partnership as well as close bonds, reflect an unwavering commitment to lofty universal values as well as our active engagement for the preservation of international security and stability".

In this message, the Sovereign also reaffirms his keen desire to continue working with the US President for closer relations in all sectors, and to keep up consultation on all regional and international matters of common concern.