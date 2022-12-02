His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the State of the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His sincere wishes to the Emirati people for further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Emirati president.

On this occasion, HM the King reiterates His great pride in the sincere brotherly relations linking the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming His constant determination to work together with the Emirati president to raise the solid Moroccan-Emirati strategic partnership to higher levels.

His Majesty the King implores God to renew such a happy occasion for the Emirati president and his illustrious Family in further good health, tranquility and long life.