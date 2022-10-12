His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, on the occasion of their country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and tranquility to the Sovereigns and the illustrious Spanish Royal Family and of further progress and prosperity to the friendly Spanish people.
On this occasion, HM the King voices to the Sovereigns of Spain His satisfaction with the privileged level of the relations of friendship and fruitful cooperation uniting the two Kingdoms and which are based on mutual respect and esteem, reiterating His determination "to pursue Our joint action to raise these relations to the level of Our aspirations and for the good of the two friendly peoples".Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.