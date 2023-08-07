His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to Ouattara and His wishes for progress and prosperity to the Ivorian people.

HM the King also voices His esteem for the age-old bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that unite Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire.

"I assure You, in this respect, of My constant determination to pursue our joint action, with Your Excellency, to bring the excellent Morocco-Ivorian cooperation to the level of an even stronger multidimensional partnership, working in the service of our two peoples and our Continent", affirms HM the King.