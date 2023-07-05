HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, following his re-election to the presidency of the country.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed, to the Sierra Leonese president, His warmest congratulations on earning the trust of people for another term, wishing him success in leading the people towards further progress and prosperity.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how keen I am to continue working with Your Excellency to strengthen the special, fraternal relations rooted in fruitful cooperation, active solidarity and mutual esteem between our countries," HM the King pointed out.

The Sovereign further voiced his hope to see the Moroccan-Sierra Leonese ties "further expanded in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples, and for thr sake of greater unity, stability and progress on our African continent."