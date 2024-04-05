His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed, with all the Moroccan people, to Bassirou His warmest wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the Senegalese people.

His Majesty the King also expressed His high regard for the "centuries-old and deep" bonds of brotherhood between the Moroccan and Senegalese peoples, and for the "traditional and unique" friendship uniting the two countries, reiterating the particular importance He attaches to their continuation in all areas of mutual interest.

"I look forward to working with Your Excellency to consolidate Moroccan-Senegalese cooperation at both bilateral and regional levels, within the framework of a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership for the youth of our two countries", said His Majesty the King.

The Sovereign took this opportunity to reiterate His congratulations and best wishes for success in the high mission entrusted to Bassirou in the service of Senegal and its people.