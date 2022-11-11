Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to Duda, as well as His wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Polish people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to reiterate His determination to continue to work with Poland's president to strengthen Moroccan-Polish cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.