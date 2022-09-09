Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Stevo Pendarovski, on the occasion of the national holiday of his country.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Mr. Pendarovski as well as His wishes of progress and prosperity to the Macedonian people.

"I keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen the fruitful cooperation enjoyed by our countries as well as the relations based on close friendship and mutual esteem between our peoples," HM the King points out.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.