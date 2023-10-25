His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes of good health and happiness to Tokayev, and of further progress and prosperity to the Kazakh people.

The Sovereign takes the opportunity to express his esteem for the solid bonds of brotherhood uniting the two peoples, and to voice his satisfaction with the fruitful relations of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

His Majesty the King also reaffirms His strong determination to work together with the Kazakh President to strengthen these ties and elevate them in the service of both peoples.