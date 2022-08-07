His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King sends His best wishes for good health and happiness to Ouattara, and for the well-being and prosperity to the Ivorian people.

The Sovereign also welcomes the age-old ties of brotherhood and solidarity that underpin the excellent Morocco-Ivorian cooperation.

His Majesty the King said: "I assure you, in this regard, of my firm determination to pursue our joint action, with a view to strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership and contributing to the building of a united and prosperous Africa,".