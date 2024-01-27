HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the national day of her country.

On this occasion, the Sovereign extends warm congratulations to Droupadi Murmu, and wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Indian people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how keen I am to continue working with you to strengthen the relations rooted in close friendship and mutual esteem between our countries," HM the King points out.

"I look forward to continuing our joint action in order to expand our fruitful cooperation in all sectors, and fulfil our peoples' aspirations," the Sovereign further notes.