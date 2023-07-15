Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Macron and His wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the French people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.