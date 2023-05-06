His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Charles III, on the occasion of his coronation as Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and to Her Majesty Queen Camilla on the occasion of her coronation as Queen.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to His Majesty Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, wishing them "a most prosperous reign, and the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland further progress and prosperity. »

On this occasion, HM the King reiterates His deep pride in the close bonds of friendship and mutual esteem uniting the two Sovereigns and the two Royal Families, as well as the special relations rooted in fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two countries.

The Sovereign says he is convinced that these special ties will grow stronger given "our shared determination to develop and promote them, and further our peoples' interests. »

HM the King also reiterates His sincere congratulations and expressions of esteem to HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla, expressing to them and to all members of the Royal Family His best wishes for good health, happiness and long, happy life.