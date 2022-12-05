Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations to the King of Thailand and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Thai people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to reiterate His determination to continue to work with the King of Thailand to strengthen the relations rooted in friendship and mutual esteem between the two countries, and to promote bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.