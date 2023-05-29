In this message, the Sovereign expressed His warmest congratulations to the Turkish president, wishing him success in his continuing efforts to lead the Turkish people towards further progress and prosperity.
HM the King further congratulated Erdogan for earning, once again, the trust of the Turkish people, expressing His satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation enjoyed by the two countries, "thanks to the common desire to strengthen our ties in all sectors."
In this respect, the Sovereign voiced His wish to continuing to work with the Turkish president to further strengthen the special relations between Morocco and Türkiye, and to fulfill both peoples' aspirations, thus contributing to greater solidarity between the countries of the Muslim Ummah.