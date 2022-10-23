Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HE President of the Republic of Kenya Dr. William Ruto, pertaining to the bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and promoting them.

The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari, during his meeting with HE the Kenyan President.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.