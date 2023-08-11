Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, pertaining to the close bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during a meeting the Charge d'Affaires in the Algerian Embassy in Qatar Amirouche Rakhh on Thursday.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.