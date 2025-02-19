Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message today from HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, pertaining bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting today with HE Minster of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, Ali Yousuf Al Sharif. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.