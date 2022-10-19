Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Angola Joao Lourenco, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to develop and enhance them.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the State of Qatar Antonio Coelho Ramos da Cruz.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.