United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE delegation participating in the 31st edition of the Arab Summit.

The Summit will commence in the Algerian capital Algiers tomorrow under the chairmanship of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

